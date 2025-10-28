Next Article
Sequoia leads new funding round for AI startup Rogo Technologies
Business
Sequoia Capital is leading a fresh investment round for Rogo Technologies, a New York startup building generative AI tools for investment banks.
This latest round values Rogo at $750 million.
While the exact amount raised isn't public yet, the company has already pulled in $79 million from earlier funding.
Rogo's AI tools help banks automate tasks
Founded in 2022 by Gabriel Stengel, John Willett, and Tumas Rackaitis, Rogo builds secure AI platforms that help banks automate tasks like making pitch books and financial models—basically giving junior bankers a tech-powered efficiency boost.
Previous funding round in April 2025
Back in April 2025, Rogo landed $50 million in Series B funding from names like Thrive Capital, Tiger Global Management, BoxGroup, and Khosla Ventures.