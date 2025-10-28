Telecom subscriber stats for September 2025: Jio adds 32 lakh users
As of September 2025, Reliance Jio has crossed a huge milestone: over 50.64 crore total subscribers. In just one month, they added more than 32 lakh mobile users and two lakh wireline users.
BSNL also had a solid run, picking up over five lakh new mobile customers—outpacing Airtel's four lakh additions.
Vi lost over 7 lakh users
While Jio and BSNL are growing, Vodafone Idea lost over seven lakh mobile users last month, with MTNL and Reliance Communications also seeing drops.
Overall, India now has about 68.91 crore telecom subscribers; private companies hold the lion's share at 92%, while BSNL/MTNL make up the rest.
Wireless and broadband subscribers both up
Wireless subscribers went up by nearly half a percent in September, reaching a massive 118.23 crore—growth came from both rural and urban areas.
Broadband use is rising too: Jio leads with more than 50 crore broadband users, followed by Airtel (31 crore) and Vodafone Idea (12.77 crore).
So if you're streaming or gaming on your phone lately—you're definitely not alone!