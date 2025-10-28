Microsoft and OpenAI's new partnership explained
Microsoft and OpenAI just reworked their partnership, with OpenAI now valued at $135 billion as a public benefit corporation.
Microsoft's share drops from 32.5% to 27%, giving both companies more freedom to chase artificial general intelligence (AGI) on their own terms.
AGI development can now happen independently
Microsoft keeps exclusive rights to OpenAI's AI models until 2032, but now both can develop AGI independently or team up with others.
OpenAI can use any cloud provider for non-API products, though API products still run only on Azure—except for US government national security customers, who can be served on any cloud provider.
Independent panel to verify AGI claims
A big update: any claim by OpenAI that it has achieved AGI will have to be checked by an independent panel first.
This move is all about bringing more transparency and oversight as AI tech speeds ahead—and making sure the hype matches reality.