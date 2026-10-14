Sugar prices surge up to 17% in 6 days

Agriculture expert and independent director GK Sood has warned of a nationwide sugar shortage. He said even an additional 300,000 tons released into the market hasn't been enough to meet demand.

Sood also noted that restrictions on stocks and trade have further tightened supply.

To combat this, the Centre has allowed duty-free imports of 1 million tons of raw sugar while imposing stockholding limits on dealers and banning bulk consumers from buying in the domestic open market.