Sun Pharma wants to buy Organon for $10-14 billion

Why does this matter?

This isn't just about a big price tag. For Sun Pharma, acquiring Organon would fill key gaps in its US lineup and boost its global presence.

With solid cash reserves and a healthy balance sheet, Sun looks ready for the challenge—even as other pharma giants and private equity firms throw their hats in the ring.

If you're interested in how Indian companies are going global (and shaking up the industry), this is one to watch.