Sun Pharma wants to buy Organon for $10-14 billion
Sun Pharma is making a bold move to buy US-based Organon in what could be India's biggest pharma deal abroad.
The offer, backed by loans from top global banks, shows Sun's determination to expand its reach—especially in women's healthcare and biosimilars, where Organon is strong.
Nexplanon, Organon's leading product, was reported to have had $179 million in revenue in Q2 2025 (Apr-Jun 2025), according to Organon's report.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just about a big price tag. For Sun Pharma, acquiring Organon would fill key gaps in its US lineup and boost its global presence.
With solid cash reserves and a healthy balance sheet, Sun looks ready for the challenge—even as other pharma giants and private equity firms throw their hats in the ring.
If you're interested in how Indian companies are going global (and shaking up the industry), this is one to watch.