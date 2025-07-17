Sunil Mittal receives honorary doctorate from UK university
Sunil Bharti Mittal, the founder of Bharti Enterprises (think: Airtel), just received an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration from the University of Bath, UK.
The award, given at their summer graduation on July 17, celebrates his big impact on global business and philanthropy—especially how he helped change India's telecom scene.
Mittal's remarks and the university VC's statement
The university's Vice-Chancellor praised Mittal for his leadership and efforts to support education and rural development, which have reached over 3.7 million kids.
Mittal thanked the university (where his own kids studied) and said he's excited to keep building ties between India and the UK.
Fun fact: this is his ninth honorary doctorate, showing just how much he's shaped business and philanthropy worldwide.