Smartworks shares surge post-IPO debut
Smartworks Coworking Spaces had a big moment on the stock market this week, kicking off its NSE journey with shares opening 7% above their IPO price and quickly jumping up to a 15% gain.
The buzz was real—its IPO was oversubscribed nearly 14 times, showing just how much interest there is in flexible workspaces right now.
Smartworks raised ₹580 crore through its IPO
The company raised over ₹580 crore through its IPO, planning to use the funds for paying off debt, opening new centers, and other business needs.
Even though Smartworks has posted losses for three years straight, it pulled in over ₹1,400 crore in revenue last year—mostly thanks to its focus on MNC customers.
Investors seem pretty confident that Smartworks is on track to keep growing in the coworking scene.