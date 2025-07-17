Smartworks shares surge post-IPO debut

Smartworks raised ₹580 crore through its IPO

The company raised over ₹580 crore through its IPO, planning to use the funds for paying off debt, opening new centers, and other business needs.

Even though Smartworks has posted losses for three years straight, it pulled in over ₹1,400 crore in revenue last year—mostly thanks to its focus on MNC customers.

Investors seem pretty confident that Smartworks is on track to keep growing in the coworking scene.