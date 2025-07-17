Next Article
Mining stocks rise amidst falling market
While the main stock market was in the red on Thursday, mining stocks bucked the trend.
Ashapura Minechem jumped 4%, with Pokarna also up over 3%.
Madhav Marbles & Granites and The Orissa Minerals Development Company saw smaller gains, showing that not every sector follows the same script when markets get shaky.
Oriental Trimex among top losers
It wasn't all good news—Oriental Trimex dropped more than 3% and 20 Microns slipped too.
Outside mining, Trent Ltd. and Tata Consumer Products managed slight gains, but big names like IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra led losses in the Nifty pack, both falling around 1.5%.
Just goes to show: even on a rough day for markets overall, there are always a few surprises.