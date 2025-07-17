Next Article
Indian software exporters struggle amid weak earnings
The Nifty IT index just logged its third straight quarter of underperformance, mostly because of a slow start to the earnings season.
Tech stocks have struggled, but with the index nearing oversold territory, some experts think a short-term bounce could be on the cards.
Over the past three months, the IT index dropped, while the broader Nifty50 managed a slight gain. The bigger picture: global uncertainty and shaky demand for tech services are weighing things down.
Meanwhile, Indian markets got a small boost from Wall Street and regional trends—but trading is still pretty quiet as everyone watches for updates on earnings and India's tricky trade talks with the US.