Indian software exporters struggle amid weak earnings

Over the past three months, the IT index dropped, while the broader Nifty50 managed a slight gain. The bigger picture: global uncertainty and shaky demand for tech services are weighing things down.

Meanwhile, Indian markets got a small boost from Wall Street and regional trends—but trading is still pretty quiet as everyone watches for updates on earnings and India's tricky trade talks with the US.