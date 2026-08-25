Sunshine Pictures IPO lists on BSE and NSE priced ₹342-₹360
Business
Sunshine Pictures (the team behind movies like Force and The Kerala Story) is going public today, listing on both the BSE and NSE.
Shares are already trading at a 14% premium in the gray market, so expectations are high for a strong start above the IPO price band of ₹342 to ₹360.
Sunshine Pictures IPO ₹282.14cr oversubscribed
The ₹282.14-crore IPO was a hit, getting subscribed over 100 times, retail investors alone went in 56.60 times over.
Founded in 2007, Sunshine has made 10 films and is now co-producing two films with Jio Studios and a web series for Doordarshan.
Even though revenue dropped by 28% in FY26 (year ended March 31, 2026), profits actually grew by 16%, showing the company's focus on smarter business moves.