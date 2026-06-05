Supabase raises $500 million at $10B valuation after over 600% growth
Business
Supabase, the open-source database platform that's become a favorite among developers, has landed $500 million in new funding, at a $10 billion pre-money valuation, with about a $10.5 billion valuation after the investment.
This milestone comes after a year of explosive over 600% growth in usage, with Supabase's value doubling every few months.
Supabase CEO credits AI tools
CEO Paul Copplestone says much of this rapid rise is thanks to AI tools like Claude Code and Codex, which power over 60% of new databases launched by some sort of AI tool on Supabase.
The platform now counts nearly 10 million developers, double what it had just eight months ago, and just launched Multigres to make scaling even easier.