SWIFT works with India to speed up cross-border payments Business Sep 10, 2025

SWIFT, the global payments network, is engaging with India's finance ministry and RBI to make cross-border payments much quicker.

Right now, only about 8-10% of money sent from abroad lands in Indian accounts within an hour—even though most transfers hit Indian banks fast.

Their big goal? By 2027, the G20 wants 75% of these transfers fully processed in under an hour.