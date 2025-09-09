ED files money laundering case against Anil Ambani

Ambani's team denies all wrongdoing

The ED's action started after an SBI official flagged concerns in a forensic audit.

As part of their probe into an alleged ₹17,000 crore bank loan fraud, they've questioned top Reliance Group executives and reached out to nearly 20 banks for details on loans given to Reliance firms.

Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Ambani's former aide, was also recently called in for questioning.

Meanwhile, Ambani's team insists he wasn't involved in daily operations during the time these issues happened and denies all wrongdoing.