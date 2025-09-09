CNH Industrial is building a new New Holland tractor plant

CNH's ambitious plans for India

With this new factory, CNH plans to boost production and double its market share in India over the next five years.

The company sees India not just as a sales hotspot but also as an innovation hub—this year, they started exporting compact tractors from here to Europe and North America.

By 2030, CNH wants a double-digit slice of India's massive tractor market, leaning on local talent and cost advantages to stay globally competitive.