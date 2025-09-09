CNH Industrial is building a new New Holland tractor plant
Big news for India's farm tech scene: CNH Industrial is building a second—and even bigger—New Holland tractor plant here.
This move comes as the company looks to step up its game in India, where their current Greater Noida facility has a capacity of up to 70,000 tractors a year, with actual production in 2024 at 51,000 units.
CNH's ambitious plans for India
With this new factory, CNH plans to boost production and double its market share in India over the next five years.
The company sees India not just as a sales hotspot but also as an innovation hub—this year, they started exporting compact tractors from here to Europe and North America.
By 2030, CNH wants a double-digit slice of India's massive tractor market, leaning on local talent and cost advantages to stay globally competitive.