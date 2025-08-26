Swiggy's own snacks and beverages are now available on Instamart

A private-label packaged food brand, Noice, has debuted on Instamart, and it is marketed by Scootsy Logistics, a subsidiary of Swiggy . The brand offers more than 200 small-batch snacks and beverages across 13 categories. It is now available in Mumbai , Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai. Noice aims to bring back authentic homestyle recipes while meeting the demand for healthier packaged food options.

Diverse offerings The brand's offerings span 13 categories Noice has partnered with over 40 local kitchens and manufacturers across India to curate its products. The brand's offerings span 13 categories, including artisanal breads, juices, sodas, paneer, biscuits, sweets, fresh batters, and traditional Indian snacks. It also collaborates with exporters of premium chocolates and bakes to bring international-grade quality to Indian quick commerce shelves.

Market move Shift in Swiggy's focus The launch of Noice comes months after Swiggy exited its private-label food business. The company had entered a strategic licensing agreement with Kouzina for its digital-first restaurant brands in May. Industry watchers see this move as a shift in Swiggy's focus from cloud kitchens to strengthening its core food delivery and Instamart quick commerce verticals.