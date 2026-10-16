Swiggy sells entire stake in Lynks Logistics to Trustroot Internet
Business
Swiggy has officially sold its entire stake in Lynks Logistics to Trustroot Internet, marking a big shift in how the company is structured.
The news was confirmed through a regulatory filing, which stated that, "Following the transaction, Lynks Logistics ceased to be a subsidiary of Swiggy Networks and, consequently, a step-down subsidiary of Swiggy Limited."
Swiggy completes Lynks Logistics share sale
Swiggy completed the sale of its shareholding in Lynks Logistics to Trustroot Internet.