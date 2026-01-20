Syngenta expands Pune Global Capability Center to boost agri-tech
Business
Syngenta is growing its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Pune, aiming to level up how tech and AI are used in farming.
With over 1,100 people already on board, this move is all about making agriculture smarter and more efficient—from finance to digital operations across the globe.
Why it matters
The Pune GCC has become a hotspot for agri-tech talent, giving employees global exposure and real career growth.
By doubling down on AI and data science, Syngenta wants to help solve big challenges in farming.
As Abhishek Agarwal puts it, the center is "a strategic engine for innovation," set to create new jobs and put India on the map for agricultural tech breakthroughs.