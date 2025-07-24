Syrma SGS sees profit jump even as revenue declines
Syrma SGS just pulled off a 145% profit jump in Q1 FY2025, reaching ₹49.9 crore—even though their revenue actually dropped by 18% to ₹960 crore.
The board gave this strong profit growth a thumbs up on Wednesday, showing the company's ability to thrive despite a tough sales environment.
How did they manage to increase profits?
How did they do it? Smart cost management and better efficiency almost doubled their EBITDA to ₹102.7 crore, with the industrial and automotive divisions leading the way.
So, even with less money coming in, they managed to keep more of what they earned.
Next, the company is focusing on higher-margin products
Syrma isn't slowing down—they're leaning into India's fast-growing electronics manufacturing scene (EMS).
By focusing on higher-margin products and keeping profitability front and center, they're aiming to keep those earnings climbing even if revenues stay bumpy.
