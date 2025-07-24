India, UK sign historic trade deal—Top benefits for India Business Jul 24, 2025

India and the UK just wrapped up a big Free Trade Agreement, aiming to scrap tariffs and open up markets for things like food processing, cars, and textiles.

Signed during PM Modi's London visit after three years of talks, the deal could boost trade between the two countries by £25.5 billion ($34 billion) by 2040—though it still needs final approval on both sides.