India, UK sign historic trade deal—Top benefits for India
India and the UK just wrapped up a big Free Trade Agreement, aiming to scrap tariffs and open up markets for things like food processing, cars, and textiles.
Signed during PM Modi's London visit after three years of talks, the deal could boost trade between the two countries by £25.5 billion ($34 billion) by 2040—though it still needs final approval on both sides.
Duty-free entry for Indian products in UK
Indian products like coffee, tea, spices, and oilseeds will now get duty-free entry into the UK—a real win against European competitors.
Unique items like Goa's feni also get special recognition under this deal.
Overall, it's set to make Indian goods more visible (and competitive) in UK shops while strengthening ties between the two countries.