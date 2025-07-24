Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah files for ₹4,600 crore IPO Business Jul 24, 2025

PhysicsWallah just got the green light from SEBI to go public, aiming to raise a hefty ₹4,600 crore (about $533 million).

This move comes as India's IPO scene is picking up steam again, with several companies jumping in after a slow start to the year.