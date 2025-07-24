Next Article
Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah files for ₹4,600 crore IPO
PhysicsWallah just got the green light from SEBI to go public, aiming to raise a hefty ₹4,600 crore (about $533 million).
This move comes as India's IPO scene is picking up steam again, with several companies jumping in after a slow start to the year.
PhysicsWallah's rise and other IPOs in the pipeline
PhysicsWallah has become a go-to for students prepping for JEE and NEET thanks to its affordable online courses.
With SEBI also approving IPOs from names like WeWork India and Veeda Clinical Research, it looks like investor confidence in Indian startups is making a solid comeback.