Nestle blames rising costs for profit drop this quarter

Demand slows in some areas as costs rise

To handle rising costs, Nestle raised prices on some products, which slowed demand for things like milk and nutrition items.

Expenses jumped too, partly because of short-term borrowing.

On a brighter note, prices for key ingredients are starting to settle down—so things could look better soon.

Also worth noting: longtime CEO Suresh Narayanan retires July 31, with Manish Tiwary stepping in as the new chief.