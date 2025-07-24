Airtel's Q4 numbers impress, but stock closes slightly down

Airtel's revenue for Q4FY25 shot up to ₹47,876 crore

Airtel's revenue for Q4FY25 shot up to ₹47,876 crore (from ₹37,599 crore last year), while net profit soared to ₹12,418 crore compared to just ₹1,238 crore a year ago.

For the full year, revenue hit nearly ₹1.73 lakh crore—up from about ₹1 lakh crore in FY21—and its debt-to-equity ratio improved too, showing the company's getting financially healthier overall.