Airtel's Q4 numbers impress, but stock closes slightly down
Bharti Airtel's shares dipped slightly by 0.40% on Thursday, closing at ₹1,936.10—even though the company just posted some pretty strong numbers for the last quarter.
The stock bounced between ₹1,970.40 and ₹1,933.70 during the day as markets moved around.
Airtel's revenue for Q4FY25 shot up to ₹47,876 crore (from ₹37,599 crore last year), while net profit soared to ₹12,418 crore compared to just ₹1,238 crore a year ago.
For the full year, revenue hit nearly ₹1.73 lakh crore—up from about ₹1 lakh crore in FY21—and its debt-to-equity ratio improved too, showing the company's getting financially healthier overall.