Kerala's Netrasemi raises ₹107Cr for AI chips in devices
Netrasemi, a semiconductor startup from Kerala, just raised ₹107 crore in Series A funding led by Zoho Corporation and Unicorn India Ventures.
The fresh funds will fuel their R&D and help ramp up manufacturing for new system-on-chip (SoC) designs aimed at smart tech like surveillance cameras, industrial robots, and city infrastructure.
Founded in 2020 by Jyothis Indirabhai, Sreejith Varma, and Deepa Geetha, Netrasemi builds energy-efficient chips that handle AI and video analytics directly on devices—no cloud needed.
Their custom tech is designed for smart sensors and robotics.
Netrasemi to double its engineering team to 166 by the end of 2025
Netrasemi plans to double its engineering team to 166 by the end of 2025 as it reaches out to more global customers.
Co-founder Indirabhai shared that teaming up with Zoho and Unicorn India Ventures will "accelerate our R&D efforts and expand our manufacturing capabilities," helping push India toward a stronger homegrown semiconductor scene.
