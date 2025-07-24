Kerala's Netrasemi raises ₹107Cr for AI chips in devices

Founded in 2020 by Jyothis Indirabhai, Sreejith Varma, and Deepa Geetha, Netrasemi builds energy-efficient chips that handle AI and video analytics directly on devices—no cloud needed. Their custom tech is designed for smart sensors and robotics.

Netrasemi to double its engineering team to 166 by the end of 2025

Netrasemi plans to double its engineering team to 166 by the end of 2025 as it reaches out to more global customers.

Co-founder Indirabhai shared that teaming up with Zoho and Unicorn India Ventures will "accelerate our R&D efforts and expand our manufacturing capabilities," helping push India toward a stronger homegrown semiconductor scene.

