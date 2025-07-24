Next Article
Adani Energy Solutions reports ₹539 crore profit for Q1
Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) just posted a net profit of ₹538.94 crore for April-June 2025, bouncing back from a big loss last year.
The company says its transmission business is the main reason for this turnaround, as shared in their latest stock exchange update.
Total income up 28% to ₹7,025 crore (YoY)
AESL's total income jumped 28% to ₹7,025 crore compared to last year.
Transmission revenue saw solid growth, while distribution dipped a bit.
This focus on transmission has clearly paid off for AESL this quarter.
More investments and project bids planned going forward
CEO Kandarp Patel shared that bigger investments and new project bids are planned after monsoon season wraps up.
With more spending lined up to boost infrastructure, AESL seems set on keeping the momentum going into the rest of FY26.