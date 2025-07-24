Adani Energy Solutions reports ₹539 crore profit for Q1

AESL's total income jumped 28% to ₹7,025 crore compared to last year. Transmission revenue saw solid growth, while distribution dipped a bit. This focus on transmission has clearly paid off for AESL this quarter.

More investments and project bids planned going forward

CEO Kandarp Patel shared that bigger investments and new project bids are planned after monsoon season wraps up.

With more spending lined up to boost infrastructure, AESL seems set on keeping the momentum going into the rest of FY26.