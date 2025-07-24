Next Article
MakeMyTrip's new platform lets you book global travel experiences
MakeMyTrip just rolled out a new platform that lets Indian travelers book experiences around the world—all in one place.
You can now choose from over 2 lakh activities, covering everything from city tours and cultural walks to theme parks and adventure sports, across 1,100 cities in 130 countries.
Booking experiences as smooth as booking flights or hotels
No more juggling multiple sites or worrying about foreign currency—now you can browse and pay for all these activities directly in Indian rupees.
Rajesh Magow, MakeMyTrip's Co-founder and Group CEO, shared that their goal is to make booking experiences as smooth as booking flights or hotels.
The platform also teams up with top global partners to keep things simple and personalized for Indian travelers.