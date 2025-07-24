Sensex tanks 542 points, Nestle top loser on Wednesday
The stock market had a rough Wednesday—Sensex dropped 542 points to 82,184, and Nifty fell nearly 158 points to 25,062.
Sectors like FMCG, IT, and finance took the biggest hits as global worries and volatility spooked investors.
Nestle, Tech Mahindra, and Reliance were among the top losers
If you're following the markets or just curious about your favorite brands—Nestle India slid over 5%, making it the day's top loser.
Tech companies like Tech Mahindra and big names like Reliance also dragged things down.
It's a reminder that even familiar giants aren't immune when uncertainty strikes.
Investors are staying cautious
Investors are playing it safe right now. Delays in an expected India-US trade deal during PM Modi's UK trip have added to nerves.
With mixed signals from global markets and ongoing Q1 earnings reports, people are staying cautious—and that's showing up in today's numbers.