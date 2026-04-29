Taiwan's market surpasses Canada as TSMC and AI stocks surge
Taiwan's stock market has edged past Canada, landing at sixth place worldwide.
This big move is mostly thanks to a surge in AI stocks and a massive boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which now makes up nearly half of the country's stock index.
In 2026 alone, Taiwan's total market value jumped over 35% to $4.47 trillion, while Canada grew by only about 5%.
TSMC profits jump 58% early 2026
TSMC isn't just riding the wave; it's making it.
The chip giant hit record earnings in early 2026, with profits up 58% as companies like Apple and NVIDIA snapped up advanced chips.
Plus, new rules now let Taiwanese funds invest more heavily in single companies like TSMC, giving it even more room to grow and cementing its place at the heart of Taiwan's tech-powered economy.