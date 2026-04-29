Taiwan's market surpasses Canada as TSMC and AI stocks surge

TSMC profits jump 58% early 2026

TSMC isn't just riding the wave; it's making it.

The chip giant hit record earnings in early 2026, with profits up 58% as companies like Apple and NVIDIA snapped up advanced chips.

Plus, new rules now let Taiwanese funds invest more heavily in single companies like TSMC, giving it even more room to grow and cementing its place at the heart of Taiwan's tech-powered economy.