Tata AIA's new health SIP plan offers wealth growth Business Aug 26, 2025

Tata AIA just rolled out Health SIP—a new health insurance plan that also helps you grow your money.

You get health coverage, zero premium allocation charges, and extra maturity boosters to boost your fund value.

Starting from year six, you can make tax-free withdrawals for medical expenses.

Tata AIA says this is all about giving people more flexible, future-ready options.