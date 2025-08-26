Tata AIA's new health SIP plan offers wealth growth
Tata AIA just rolled out Health SIP—a new health insurance plan that also helps you grow your money.
You get health coverage, zero premium allocation charges, and extra maturity boosters to boost your fund value.
Starting from year six, you can make tax-free withdrawals for medical expenses.
Tata AIA says this is all about giving people more flexible, future-ready options.
SIP for health
Health SIP covers critical illnesses with premium lock-in for up to 30 years.
There are two versions: Health SIP Plus (which adds accidental disability benefits) and Health SIP Plus Pro (which includes terminal illness and term booster cover).
It's designed for folks who want both protection and a way to build wealth.
Health Buddy app
Alongside the plan, Tata AIA launched Health Buddy—a 24x7 virtual health assistant app offering consultations over 24 medical specialties and preventive care.
It's India's first 24x7 health and wellness companion from a life insurer.
Top 3 private life insurers
In FY2025, Tata AIA grew its total premium income by 23% to ₹31,484 crore—now ranking among India's top three private life insurers by new business premium.
With these new offerings that mix financial growth with smart healthcare access, they're expanding their appeal in the market.