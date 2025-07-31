Tata Capital IPO likely in September—here's why Business Jul 31, 2025

Tata Capital, the finance arm of Tata Group, is set to launch a ₹18,000 crore IPO in the first or second week of September 2025.

The offer includes new shares and a stake sale by Tata Sons (which owns 88.6%).

RBI rules mean the company must list by September 30 this year (2025).