Tata Capital IPO likely in September—here's why
Tata Capital, the finance arm of Tata Group, is set to launch a ₹18,000 crore IPO in the first or second week of September 2025.
The offer includes new shares and a stake sale by Tata Sons (which owns 88.6%).
RBI rules mean the company must list by September 30 this year (2025).
Why the rush to list
Tata Capital lends money to individuals, small businesses, and big companies.
In FY25, its loan book jumped 41% to ₹2.2 lakh crore and disbursements rose 36% to ₹1.4 lakh crore.
Total income shot up 56% to ₹28,370 crore—so business is clearly booming.
What's in the offer
Money raised will help Tata Capital expand and also support Tata Motors's purchase of Italy's Iveco Group—giving them a stronger grip in Europe's commercial vehicle scene.
Shares are expected to be priced around ₹400 each (way lower than the unlisted price above ₹900), aiming for a market value near ₹1.48 lakh crore at listing.
```