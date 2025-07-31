Who is buying Lavasa? Know the top bidder

Lavasa was launched in the early 2000s as India's first private hill city—think luxury homes, golf courses, and sports academies, all inspired by Italy's Portofino. But despite its big dreams, financial troubles and regulatory hurdles led to bankruptcy in 2018.

Bid process for Lavasa

This is actually the second major attempt to save Lavasa after a failed plan in 2023.

Bids have ranged from ₹725 crore to ₹795 crore with payment timelines stretching up to five years.

Lenders are still dealing with tricky issues like land titles and environmental clearances—so even with a top bid on the table, there are plenty of hurdles left before Lavasa gets a fresh start.