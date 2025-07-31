Who is buying Lavasa? Know the top bidder
Mumbai's Yogayatan Group just outbid Welspun and Valor Estates to become the highest bidder for Lavasa, offering ₹795 crore.
Now, it's up to the creditors' committee to decide what happens next in this long-running insolvency process.
What is Lavasa?
Lavasa was launched in the early 2000s as India's first private hill city—think luxury homes, golf courses, and sports academies, all inspired by Italy's Portofino.
But despite its big dreams, financial troubles and regulatory hurdles led to bankruptcy in 2018.
Bid process for Lavasa
This is actually the second major attempt to save Lavasa after a failed plan in 2023.
Bids have ranged from ₹725 crore to ₹795 crore with payment timelines stretching up to five years.
Lenders are still dealing with tricky issues like land titles and environmental clearances—so even with a top bid on the table, there are plenty of hurdles left before Lavasa gets a fresh start.