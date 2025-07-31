Explainer: Why India's Russian oil imports are hitting record highs
India just hit an all-time high for Russian oil imports, grabbing 2.08 million barrels a day—about 35% of the country's total crude.
That's a huge jump from only 2% back in 2020, and it's helped India keep inflation in check while supporting big exports of refined fuel.
What's next for India?
This oil boom isn't without complications: state-run refiners have paused Russian purchases as US tariffs and EU sanctions make things tricky, while private companies keep buying.
India is scrambling to find new suppliers from West Asia and Africa, but those options are pricier and slower to ramp up.
With trade between India and Russia hitting a record $68.7 billion in 2025—and energy security feeling more uncertain—India faces real pressure to balance global politics with keeping fuel affordable at home.
