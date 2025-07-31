Explainer: Why India's Russian oil imports are hitting record highs

What's next for India?

This oil boom isn't without complications: state-run refiners have paused Russian purchases as US tariffs and EU sanctions make things tricky, while private companies keep buying.

India is scrambling to find new suppliers from West Asia and Africa, but those options are pricier and slower to ramp up.

With trade between India and Russia hitting a record $68.7 billion in 2025—and energy security feeling more uncertain—India faces real pressure to balance global politics with keeping fuel affordable at home.

```