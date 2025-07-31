Next Article
Reliance's ₹5.50/share dividend likely to hit your account soon
Reliance Industries is holding its 48th Annual General Meeting on August 29, 2025.
If you own shares by August 14, you're in line for a ₹5.50 per share dividend—set to hit your account within a week after the AGM.
Reliance's net profit jumps 78% this quarter
Reliance's net profit shot up by 78% this quarter, hitting ₹26,994 crore. A big chunk of that came from selling its stake in Asian Paints (which brought in nearly ₹9,000 crore).
Even without that boost, revenues are up over last year.
Jio crosses 200 million users
Reliance's digital and retail arms are on fire—Jio now has over 200 million people using its 5G and another 20 million home connections.
Retail revenue climbed too, serving a massive customer base of over 350 million.
All this helped push profits and margins higher than ever.