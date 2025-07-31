Next Article
US tariff revenue hits record high, surpassing last year's total
The US has already pulled in over $87 billion from tariffs just halfway through 2025—surpassing all of last year's total.
This big jump comes after President Trump brought back higher tariffs on goods like steel, moving away from the post-WWII economic policy favoring free trade.
Trump's tariff strategy
June's tariff haul alone was nearly four times what was collected in January.
Trump says these moves are helping the economy as other countries hurry to strike deals before even steeper tariffs—ranging from 11% to 50%—roll out on August 1.
About 80 countries, including those in the EU, will be affected, and there's a hefty new 50% tariff just for copper imports.