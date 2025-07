Trump delays tariff hike on Mexican imports by 90 days Business Jul 31, 2025

Donald Trump just hit pause on a planned tariff hike for Mexican goods, giving both countries 90 more days before any changes kick in.

After chatting with Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum, he decided to keep the current 25% tariff (on stuff not covered by the North American trade pact) right where it is—for now.

This move sticks to what both sides had already agreed on and avoids shaking up trade.