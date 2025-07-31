Indegene's Q1 profit jumps 32.7% as it pursues acquisitions

Indegene, a digital healthcare solutions company, just posted a 32.7% jump in net profit for Q1 FY26—₹116.4 crore compared to last year's ₹87.7 crore. Revenue also climbed 12.5% to ₹760.8 crore, with better operational efficiency pushing EBITDA up by 20.7%.

Management upbeat about growth momentum The company's CEO Manish Gupta credits strong client demand and new deals for the momentum, noting a steady 1.8% revenue bump this quarter (in USD terms).

CFO Suhas Prabhu says Indegene is doubling down on scaling up and exploring acquisitions to keep the growth going.

Recent acquisition to boost European presence In July, Indegene bought Climacreative Spain SLU through its Irish arm—another step in growing its European presence.

Despite all this action, the stock dipped slightly on Tuesday.