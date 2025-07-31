LOADING...

Indegene's Q1 profit jumps 32.7% as it pursues acquisitions

Business

Indegene, a digital healthcare solutions company, just posted a 32.7% jump in net profit for Q1 FY26—₹116.4 crore compared to last year's ₹87.7 crore.
Revenue also climbed 12.5% to ₹760.8 crore, with better operational efficiency pushing EBITDA up by 20.7%.

Management upbeat about growth momentum

The company's CEO Manish Gupta credits strong client demand and new deals for the momentum, noting a steady 1.8% revenue bump this quarter (in USD terms).
CFO Suhas Prabhu says Indegene is doubling down on scaling up and exploring acquisitions to keep the growth going.

Recent acquisition to boost European presence

In July, Indegene bought Climacreative Spain SLU through its Irish arm—another step in growing its European presence.
Despite all this action, the stock dipped slightly on Tuesday.

Company's journey since inception in 1998

Starting out as a pharma marketing firm back in 1998, Indegene has reinvented itself into a worldwide digital health player with offices across the US, UK, China, India, and Australia—showing how quickly things can change when you adapt to what people need.