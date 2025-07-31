₹1 crore prize for solutions to rural distress, climate change

MSSRF and Social Alpha have launched the Agritech Grand Challenge, offering a ₹1 crore prize for science-driven solutions that tackle climate change, biodiversity loss, and rural distress. The goal? Make farming smarter and more sustainable for everyone.

Challenge kicks off at MS Swaminathan's centenary conference The challenge officially kicks off at the MS Swaminathan International Centenary Conference in New Delhi.

The event marks Professor Swaminathan's 100th birthday and will be inaugurated by PM Modi.

Solutions should be pro-nature, pro-poor Soumya Swaminathan says the focus is on "pro-poor and pro-nature" ideas—basically, solutions that help farmers and protect the planet.

It's all about carrying forward Dr. Swaminathan's vision of food security without harming the environment.