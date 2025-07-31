₹1 crore prize for solutions to rural distress, climate change
MSSRF and Social Alpha have launched the Agritech Grand Challenge, offering a ₹1 crore prize for science-driven solutions that tackle climate change, biodiversity loss, and rural distress.
The goal? Make farming smarter and more sustainable for everyone.
Challenge kicks off at MS Swaminathan's centenary conference
The challenge officially kicks off at the MS Swaminathan International Centenary Conference in New Delhi.
The event marks Professor Swaminathan's 100th birthday and will be inaugurated by PM Modi.
Solutions should be pro-nature, pro-poor
Soumya Swaminathan says the focus is on "pro-poor and pro-nature" ideas—basically, solutions that help farmers and protect the planet.
It's all about carrying forward Dr. Swaminathan's vision of food security without harming the environment.
Initiative aims to boost Dr. Swaminathan's vision of sustainable farming
This initiative honors Dr. Swaminathan's legacy in climate-smart agriculture while looking ahead to a greener future for Indian farming.