'India not dead economy': Piyush Goyal on Trump's remarks

India has transformed in last decade: Goyal

Goyal also talked about how India has transformed in the last decade, moving from the so-called 'Fragile 5' to one of the world's top five economies.

He credited reforms and hard work by farmers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs for this rise.

Even with more countries turning inward, India has boosted its exports and signed key trade deals with nations like the UAE, UK, and Australia—showing it wants to be a bigger player in global trade.