'India not dead economy': Piyush Goyal on Trump's remarks
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has pushed back against US President Donald Trump's comment calling India a "dead economy."
Speaking in Parliament, Goyal said India remains the fastest-growing major economy and is on its way to becoming the world's third-largest.
He highlighted that India now makes up about 16% of global growth—something even international experts agree on.
India has transformed in last decade: Goyal
Goyal also talked about how India has transformed in the last decade, moving from the so-called 'Fragile 5' to one of the world's top five economies.
He credited reforms and hard work by farmers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs for this rise.
Even with more countries turning inward, India has boosted its exports and signed key trade deals with nations like the UAE, UK, and Australia—showing it wants to be a bigger player in global trade.