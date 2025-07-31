Aditya Infotech IPO oversubscribed 113 times
Aditya Infotech's IPO wrapped up on July 31, 2025, and it was a total hit—investors bid for over 113 crore shares when only 1.12 lakh were available.
Big institutional investors led the charge with a subscription rate of 133 times, while non-institutional and retail investors weren't far behind at over 72x and nearly 51x.
Known for its CP Plus brand, Aditya Infotech makes video surveillance tech.
The company has a huge presence across India with more than 1,000 distributors and over 2,100 system integrators in 550 cities.
The ₹1,300 crore IPO was priced between ₹640-₹675 per share. Big names like HDFC Mutual Fund and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority backed it as anchor investors.
Some of the funds will go toward paying off debt (₹412 crore as of March), and the company posted a net profit of ₹351 crore in FY25.
Shares will be allotted on August 1 and listed on BSE & NSE by August 5.
