HUL's Q1 profit rises 8% as every segment grows

Every major HUL segment grew: beauty and wellbeing sales climbed 7%, personal care was up 6%, foods rose 5%, and home care increased by 4%. HUL credits its smart pricing moves—and some help from easing costs—for keeping things competitive.

Jawa wraps up his time as CEO

After a long run, Rohit Jawa wrapped up his time as CEO on July 31, pointing to tax breaks, lower interest rates, and good monsoons for the demand boost.

Priya Nair now takes the lead from August 1.

With its "Aspire" strategy—focused on innovation (like acquiring Minimalist for nearly ₹3,000 crore)—HUL says it'll keep reinvesting in growth as consumer spending picks up.