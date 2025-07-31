Karnataka launches $20B quantum technology mission to create 10,000 jobs
Karnataka just unveiled a $20 billion quantum technology mission, aiming to create 10,000 high-skilled jobs by 2035.
The project will be anchored at Q-City near Bengaluru and hopes to put Karnataka on the map as Asia's quantum capital.
Announcing the move at the Quantum India Summit 2025, Chief Minister Siddaramiah highlighted Bengaluru's strengths and discussed making the platform a global hub for collaboration and innovation in quantum applications.
Mission backed by ₹1,000 crore
The Karnataka Quantum Mission is backed by ₹1,000 crore and focuses on research, startups, and building new infrastructure.
Minister NS Boseraju shared that quantum skilling programs are coming to 20 colleges across the state, plus 150 PhD fellowships every year to grow local talent.
There are also plans for India's first Quantum Hardware Park in Bengaluru—including a commercial quantum computer—helping boost homegrown manufacturing and aiming for a chunk of the global market.