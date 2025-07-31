Karnataka launches $20B quantum technology mission to create 10,000 jobs

Mission backed by ₹1,000 crore

The Karnataka Quantum Mission is backed by ₹1,000 crore and focuses on research, startups, and building new infrastructure.

Minister NS Boseraju shared that quantum skilling programs are coming to 20 colleges across the state, plus 150 PhD fellowships every year to grow local talent.

There are also plans for India's first Quantum Hardware Park in Bengaluru—including a commercial quantum computer—helping boost homegrown manufacturing and aiming for a chunk of the global market.