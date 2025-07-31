Standard Chartered's India business posts 11% profit jump

India overtakes US as Standard Chartered's 3rd-biggest profit maker

India just became the bank's third-biggest profit maker, overtaking the US and UAE—only Hong Kong and Singapore bring in more.

Despite falling deposits and a spike in bad loan costs, Standard Chartered is betting big on India's potential.

Globally, they're also riding high from strong wealth management gains and a $238 million boost from selling their Solv India platform.

If you're curious about how global banks are shifting focus (and why India matters so much), this is worth a quick read.