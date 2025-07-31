Standard Chartered's India business posts 11% profit jump
Standard Chartered Bank's India business pulled off an 11% profit jump in early 2025, hitting $333 million—even though its loan book actually shrank by 8%.
The bank kept expenses almost flat and grew its total income by 6%, showing some smart financial discipline.
India overtakes US as Standard Chartered's 3rd-biggest profit maker
India just became the bank's third-biggest profit maker, overtaking the US and UAE—only Hong Kong and Singapore bring in more.
Despite falling deposits and a spike in bad loan costs, Standard Chartered is betting big on India's potential.
Globally, they're also riding high from strong wealth management gains and a $238 million boost from selling their Solv India platform.
