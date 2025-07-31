Next Article
Tata Motors to raise €1B for €3.8B Iveco acquisition
Tata Motors is gearing up to raise €1 billion in equity as part of a plan to acquire Italy's Iveco Group for €3.8 billion.
They'll use a mix of debt and equity for the deal, but hope to pay off what they borrow within four years by tapping into these new funds, selling some stake in Tata Capital, and using strong cash flows.
The benefits of the deal for Tata Motors
Buying Iveco isn't just about getting new trucks—Tata Motors will be able to launch Iveco vehicles in India and boost its reach in Latin America.
Plus, they'll get access to Iveco's network, financing options, and research centers across Europe.
The move could help both companies team up on R&D and make their operations even smarter worldwide.