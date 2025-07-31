Tata Motors to raise €1B for €3.8B Iveco acquisition Business Jul 31, 2025

Tata Motors is gearing up to raise €1 billion in equity as part of a plan to acquire Italy's Iveco Group for €3.8 billion.

They'll use a mix of debt and equity for the deal, but hope to pay off what they borrow within four years by tapping into these new funds, selling some stake in Tata Capital, and using strong cash flows.