Burger King India parent trims loss on combo offers

Korean-inspired items are also spicing up menus

If you love a good burger deal, this is your moment—offers like two veg burgers for ₹79 or two chicken burgers for ₹99 helped boost sales by 12.6%.

Korean-inspired items are also spicing up menus as Burger King tries to match what young eaters want.

Even with more people dining in and six new stores opening (now 519 total), the whole quick-service scene is still tricky: rivals like McDonald's and KFC are also feeling the heat from rising costs and slow growth.