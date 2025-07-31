Burger King India parent trims loss on combo offers
Burger King India's parent company narrowed its quarterly loss to 419.4 million rupees—better than last year's 493.6 million rupees hit.
The turnaround comes as the brand leans into wallet-friendly combos and fresh menu ideas, all while inflation and competition keep things tough in fast food.
If you love a good burger deal, this is your moment—offers like two veg burgers for ₹79 or two chicken burgers for ₹99 helped boost sales by 12.6%.
Korean-inspired items are also spicing up menus as Burger King tries to match what young eaters want.
Even with more people dining in and six new stores opening (now 519 total), the whole quick-service scene is still tricky: rivals like McDonald's and KFC are also feeling the heat from rising costs and slow growth.
Burger King's parent saw a 7.9% revenue jump overall, but struggles in Indonesia show it's not all smooth sailing yet.
Still, creative deals and new flavors seem to be keeping things interesting—and affordable—for Indian fans.