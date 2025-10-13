Tata Capital makes stock market debut: What to know

India's 4th-largest IPO, biggest for an NBFC

This was India's fourth-largest IPO ever and the biggest for a non-banking financial company (NBFC).

The offer was subscribed nearly twice over—big players like mutual funds and banks wanted in (they subscribed 3.42 times their share), while retail investors also showed up (1.1 times).

The goal? Raise ₹6,846 crore to help Tata Capital grow and boost its finances for the future.

All in all, investor interest suggests people are pretty optimistic about where Tata Capital is heading next.