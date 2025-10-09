Tata Capital's IPO nearly doubles up: What to know Business Oct 09, 2025

Tata Capital's IPO just wrapped up on October 8 and was nearly twice oversubscribed—over 65 crore shares were bid for, compared to the 33.34 crore on offer.

Priced between ₹310-326 per share, this is India's biggest IPO of 2024 so far, valuing the company at about ₹1.38 lakh crore.

Most of the action came from big institutional investors, but retail buyers joined in too.