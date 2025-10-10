Tata Communications zooms 15% on heavy trading, TCS tie-up
Tata Communications had a big Friday on the stock market, with its share price shooting up nearly 15% to ₹1,948. This makes it one of the top performers on the NSE right now.
The stock's been on a roll, climbing 21% over the past six sessions, thanks to a surge in trading activity.
Trading volumes hit a high
Trading volumes hit a high, with over 35 lakh shares changing hands on the NSE and nearly 3 lakh traded on the BSE—the busiest it's been in two months.
This rush has pushed Tata Communications's market value to ₹53,722 crore.
On the technical side, things look strong: the stock is above all its key moving averages, and indicators like RSI (62.9) and MACD are showing positive vibes.
Plus, with TCS planning massive AI-powered data centers (which will need lots of connectivity), Tata Communications seems well-positioned for more action ahead.