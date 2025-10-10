Tata Communications zooms 15% on heavy trading, TCS tie-up

Trading volumes hit a high

Trading volumes hit a high, with over 35 lakh shares changing hands on the NSE and nearly 3 lakh traded on the BSE—the busiest it's been in two months.

This rush has pushed Tata Communications's market value to ₹53,722 crore.

On the technical side, things look strong: the stock is above all its key moving averages, and indicators like RSI (62.9) and MACD are showing positive vibes.

Plus, with TCS planning massive AI-powered data centers (which will need lots of connectivity), Tata Communications seems well-positioned for more action ahead.