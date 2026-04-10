TCS reports 1st-ever revenue decline since going public in 2004

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reported its first-ever decline in revenue growth since going public in 2004. The IT giant's FY26 revenue growth in US dollar terms fell by 0.5% year-on-year (YoY). This comes despite a strong order book and healthy operating margin amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. The divergence between these factors suggests a structural mismatch, with strong deal momentum but weakening revenue conversion.

Market reaction Intensified competition for large deals impacts growth TCS's 2.4% annual revenue decline in constant currency terms has raised concerns among analysts. The slowdown is more pronounced after the BSNL deal came to an end, with macroeconomic pressures and heightened competition for large deals impacting growth. Pareekh Jain, CEO of Pareekh Consulting and EIIRTrend, said "with the BSNL deal tapering off, TCS's underlying slowdown has become more visible, even as competition for large deals has intensified and pricing has become more aggressive,"

Revenue drop TCS's revenue from India fell by 28.6% YoY TCS's revenue from India fell by a whopping 28.6% YoY in constant currency terms. This comes as North America and Europe slowed down due to US trade tariff tensions and macroeconomic concerns. Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS, said "the bigger issue is not just the quarter in isolation, but what it says about the broader demand environment for large IT services firms."

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Strategic shift AI revenue hit $2.3 billion In FY26, TCS revamped its business strategy and operations to align with its AI ambitions. The company ended the year with $2.3 billion in annualized AI revenue, nearly 7.5% of its overall revenue. Phil Fersht, founder and CEO of HFS Research, said "TCS' annual revenue decline in CC terms, is the clearest evidence yet that the industry's 'core commercial logic is being rewritten.'"

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