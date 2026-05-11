This highlights investor confidence in Tata Consumer's future performance

Tata Consumer shares jump 7%, highest level in 2 years

By Akash Pandey 01:24 pm May 11, 202601:24 pm

What's the story

Shares of Tata Consumer Products, the Tetley tea maker, surged by as much as 6.6% today. This is the highest level for the stock in over two years. The rally comes on the back of analysts' positive outlook for double-digit revenue growth in fiscal year 2027. At around 1:17pm IST, shares were trading at ₹1,257.30, up by nearly 6.90% from the previous close.