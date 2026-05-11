Tata Consumer shares jump 7%, highest level in 2 years
What's the story
Shares of Tata Consumer Products, the Tetley tea maker, surged by as much as 6.6% today. This is the highest level for the stock in over two years. The rally comes on the back of analysts' positive outlook for double-digit revenue growth in fiscal year 2027. At around 1:17pm IST, shares were trading at ₹1,257.30, up by nearly 6.90% from the previous close.
Market response
Stock defies Nifty trend
Despite a 1.2% drop in the benchmark Nifty 50 index, Tata Consumer's stock remained resilient. The company's shares were among the few that traded in green on the index. According to LSEG data, an average of 26 analysts have rated the stock as "buy," with a median price target of ₹1,315. This further highlights investor confidence in Tata Consumer's future performance.
Financial results
Analysts upbeat on growth trajectory
Last Friday, Tata Consumer reported better-than-expected quarterly profits for the period ending March 31. CLSA expects this growth trend to continue, thanks to an improved go-to-market strategy and rapid expansion in new channels like e-commerce and quick commerce. These segments now contribute 34% of India's revenue for the company. BoB Capital analysts also remain optimistic about Tata Consumer's medium-term prospects, forecasting around 10%, 14%, and 18% compound growth in sales, EBITDA, and earnings, respectively, from fiscal year 2026 to FY29.