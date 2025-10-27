Tata Sons to sell bonds worth $330M: Should you buy?

Fundraising

Duration of bond issuances likely between 2-5 years

Of the total amount, Tata Housing is expected to raise around ₹19 billion while TRIL will be looking at an issue worth ₹10 billion. The duration of these bond issuances is still being finalized but is likely to be between two and five years. This comes after Tata Housing had issued three-year bonds at 8.05% in October 2024, and TRIL had done similar maturity papers at 8.15% in June 2024.