Next Article
Tata Motors shares gain 1.6% this week: Check price history
Tata Motors shares saw a 1.6% boost this week, finishing at ₹680.3 on the previous trading day.
The jump came with strong trading—over 64 lakh shares changed hands—and the company's market cap now stands at a hefty ₹2.53 lakh crore.
With an earnings per share of ₹57.55 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, Tata Motors is showing solid fundamentals.
Daily trading volume has averaged over 1 crore shares
Even with this week's rise, the stock is basically flat for the month—down just 0.09%.
Trading activity has been lively, averaging over 1 crore shares daily in August and hitting more than 64 lakh in a single session last week.
So while there have been some ups and downs lately, Tata Motors continues to draw attention from investors thanks to its strong numbers.